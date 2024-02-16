Thunderbolts defeat Alter in overtime

KETTERING — Northmont’s boys basketball team upset Tuesday night the Dayton area’s No. 3 ranked Archbishop Alter Knights in overtime, 42-39.

B.J. Hatcher led Northmont with 19 points with Da’lin Wilkins and Chisom Ibe tossing in nine points each.

Alter was led by Gavin Leen with 12 and Joe Brand with 11 points.

Northmont previously upset No. 1 Centerville 59-54 on Jan. 26 and knocked off the Cincinnati area’s No. 2 ranked Winton Woods 62-57 in overtime on Feb. 10.

Northmont improved to 13-8 overall while Alter dropped to 14-6.

The Thunderbolts close regular season play at home against Springfield on Feb. 16.

Northmont, the No. 5 seed, will face No. 14 seed West Carrollton in the sectional tournament at Centerville at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23.

NMT 10 07 13 06 06 – 42

ALT 10 06 14 06 03 – 39