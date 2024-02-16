North wins spirit day sportsmanship award

Tri-County North crowd reacts to winning the Julie Mattis Sporstmanship Award. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Preble County DD’s Special Olympics Cheer Team, the Cougars, performed at Spirit Day. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eaton High School Cheer Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eaton High School Senior Boys Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald National Trail High School Cheer Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald National Trail Senior Boys Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Preble Shawnee High School Dance Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Preble Shawnee High School Senior Boys Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Tri-County North High School Dance Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Tri-County North High School Boys Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Twin Valley South High School Dance Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Twin Valley South High School Senior Boys Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eaton High School seniors Madison Blaylock, Khyra Carpenter and Emma Pettitt. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald National Trail High School seniors Abby Anderson and Miya Ditmer. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Preble Shawnee High School seniors Belle Blevens and Karmen Huff. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Tri-County North High School seniors Lilly Reynolds, Tyra Tolliver, Lilli Toth, and Brianna Wagoner. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Twin Valley South High School seniors Margaret Eck, Gabrielle Gartrell, Jillina Overmyer, Peyton Pitcox and Brylee Simpson. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Senior Jillian Overmyer was presented the Preble County Spirit Day Scholarship, sponsored by Mike Loy’s Collision. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

CAMDEN — The 30th Annual Preble County Spirit Day competition rarely seems to disappoint.

This year was no exception as fans from the five Preble County schools packed Preble Shawnee’s gym on Sunday, Jan. 21, to cheer on their favorite cheer squad, while showing school and community pride.

Spirit Day was founded in 1994 by Karen Baker, Jennifer Crowthers, Julie Mattis (in memory), Kathy Stevens and Debbie Trump to promote school spirit and camaraderie among the five county schools.

The current committee (Paula Bassler, Paige Harper, Cindy Lee, Erin Schaar and Jennifer Taulbee) is comprised of past cheerleading coaches who want to ensure the integrity, pride, traditions, and sportsmanship remained within this special day for all involved.

“We hope to continue this tradition for many more years to come,” committee members noted in the program.

Cheerleaders competed in dance, cheer, and game day routines from elementary to high school. In addition, a special routine was performed by the Preble County Cougars Special Olympic cheer squad to kick off the event as well as a Senior Boys routine to end the day.

This year Tri-County North won the event’s most coveted award – the Julie Mattis Sportsmanship Award. It was the Panthers’ first time winning the award since 2012.

Twin Valley South senior Jillian Overmyer won the $500 Preble County Spirit Day Scholarship. The recipient of the scholarship, started in 2014, is chosen by a selection committee based on essays the seniors have written on what Spirit Day means to them. The scholarship is sponsored each year by all participating schools and one local business. This year’s business sponsor was Mike Loy’s Collision.

In the varsity dance competition, Preble Shawnee finished first and Twin Valley South was second.

In the varsity cheer division, Preble Shawnee was first, and Eaton placed second.

In the high school game day division, Preble Shawnee took home first, while Eaton finished second.

In the middle school game day division, Eaton was first with Preble Shawnee coming in second.

In the middle school cheer competition, Preble Shawnee placed first, and National Trail was second.

In the elementary game day division, Preble Shawnee was first, and Eaton placed second.

The Senior Boys dance, cheer winner was Preble Shawnee.

