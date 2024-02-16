This week at Brookville Branch Library

BROOKVILLE — This week at the Brookville Branch Library, located at 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville:

Monday, Feb. 19

The Library is closed in observance of Presidents Day.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Mother Goose on the Loose: Baby and Toddler Storytime, 10-10:45 a.m.

Bring babies and toddlers for games, songs and stories that have an early literacy base and are designed to aid in stimulating the learning process for babies and toddlers. Caregivers are encouraged to bring children from ages birth to 24 months old to join in this fun program. Registration is not required.

Tween Tuesday, 3-4 p.m.

Kids ages 9-12 years old can hangout, play video games, make crafts and more with their friends! Each week will be something different! Registration is not required.

Cooking Classes with Afromeals: Evening in Jamaica, 6-7 p.m.

This program is currently full, however, please register on the waiting list in the event there might be cancellations. Waitlist reservations may be made under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

In this class we teach Jamaican cooking. Callaloo and Plantain is a dish cooked not only in Jamaica but certain parts of the Caribbean and certain West African countries. Callaloo is known as a Jamaican spinach. It is cooked along with peppers, onions, and garlic. With an amazing earthy aroma and great taste. It pairs great with fried plantain. For those who are not aware of plantain it comes from the banana family. The ripped plantain is sweet and tastes like sweet potatoes and normally pairs with savory foods.

Due to the hands-on nature of this program, all participants must sign a waiver prior to participating. Physical copies of the waiver will be available the day of the program.

If you have any food allergies or concerns, contact the library prior to registering.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m.

Children ages 3-5 years can enjoy stories, songs (Miss Teresa plays her guitar), and other fun learning activities designed to develop the language, literacy, and social skills a preschooler needs for school success. Registration is not required.

Teen Advisory Board, 3-4:30 p.m.

Teens in grades 7-12 can apply to be on the library’s Teen Advisory Board where they can not only fulfill school community service requirements, but can also be an integral part of the community utilizing teamwork, leadership, and empowerment! These teens can get a say in what happens at the library and complete community service projects at the same time!

A completed application is required for attendance and may be picked up at the library. Please email Ally Doerman-Bays, [email protected], with any questions.

Thursday, Feb. 22

Movers and Shakers Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m.

It’s never too early to grow a child’s love of learning. This early literacy-based program features music, dancing, rhymes, stories, and more. Kids and their adults will shake it together! Sing, dance and enjoy music, movement and fun! This program is recommended for children ages 1-4 years and all abilities are welcome. Registration is not required.

Teen Clay Creations, Part 1, 3:30-5 p.m.

In this two-part series, teens in grades 7-12 can create something of their very own out of clay! Part 1, this session, consists of building the creation. Part 2 will be next Thursday when we’ll paint those creations. Registration is not required.

Family Storytime, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Come to the library for quality family time with books, songs, and activities that children and caregivers can enjoy together. Geared towards K-3rd graders, but children of all ages and their families are welcome. Registration is not required.

Saturday, Feb. 24

Medicare 101, noon or 3:30 p.m.

Adults who have questions about Medicare may attend one of two informative sessions with Deborah Bulleit and Leonard Loomis, local educators and independent agents to answer Medicare questions and discuss available options.

There is a session at noon or one at 3:30 p.m. To sign up for either register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.