Mobile home taxes now due

EATON — Brenda White, Preble County Treasurer, has announced payment for the first half 2023 mobile home taxes can now be made.

When sending in tax payments, it is mandatory to return the treasurer’s bill stub with a check. If anyone has any questions regarding their bill, they should contact the Preble County Treasurer’s Office at 937-456-8140.

“If you need assistance in paying your taxes, there is a payment plan available. Also, if you are military personnel and are active in Operation Enduring Freedom or Operation Noble Eagle, you may qualify for assistance. Contact our office for the application and qualifications,” White said in a press release. ice.

Taxpayers who want their receipts returned should enclose a self addressed stamped envelope with their entire notice and remittance.

The taxes are due by March 1. There will not be an extension of time. Taxes not paid within one year from the due date are subject to foreclosure under Chapter 5721 of the Ohio Revised Code. Property owners should note: Section 323.122 states any taxes paid after the due date will accrue a penalty and interest. Failure to receive a tax bill will not avoid such penalty and interest.