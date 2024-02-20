PCPD seeking input for park development

CAMDEN — The Preble County Park District (PCPD) has scheduled a public forum to discuss the future development of the Herbert & Patricia Wagers’ Devil’s Backbone Memorial Park in Camden.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb. 29, at 7 p.m., at the Camden Town Hall located at 56 West Central Avenue, Camden.

In 2016, the family of Patricia and Herb Wagers donated 24 acres of land known as “Devil’s Backbone” to the Preble County Park District. Devils Backbone is a 945-foot “mountain peak” located west of Camden on old Ohio 725.

The Park District Commissioners will be sharing their current progress and “park vision” which includes plans for security, signage, infrastructure improvement, natural habitat preservation, trail development, proposed educational programs, and promotion of the historical significance of the park.

To insure the park abides by the “deed restrictions” and meets the needs of the public, PCPD encourages interested citizens to attend this meeting to voice their ideas, suggestions, and vision for the development of Devil’s Backbone.

Preble County Park District Commissioners Steve Simmons, Kaylee Jo Lebo and Jeff Sewert thanks the Preble County Historical Society for their recent generous donation and their partnership in helping to improve the Park District.

The Preble County Park District Board meets the first Thursday of every month at 9 a.m. at the Garber Nature Center, 9691 Ohio 503 North, Lewisburg. The next meeting will be March 7. The public is welcome to attend. Visit the website www.preblecountyparks.org for up-to-date information.