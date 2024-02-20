Weslers supporting incumbent commissioner

Editor:

We are announcing our support for Rachael Vonderhaar for Preble County Commissioner.

Rachael has fully demonstrated the professionalism, honesty, and integrity that is needed to serve in this capacity. Rachael is well-versed in the issues of the County. She is approachable and always makes time to completely communicate these issues and her decisions with residents. Rachael acts fairly and consistently, further demonstrating she serves all the residents of Preble County.

Rachael has developed networking resources needed to support Preble County’s goals through her extensive experience serving on numerous boards throughout the county and the state. Rachael has worked to modernize the Commission office through the updated budgeting system and access to digital information. As a part of her family’s farming operation, Rachael demonstrates her fiscal responsibility and her advocacy of rural preservation while being conscious of development needed to support a strong tax base, further reducing Preble County resident burden.

Please join us in voting for Rachael Vonderhaar for Preble County Commissioner.

David and Mary Wesler

New Paris