WEST ALEXANDRIA & LEWISBURG — Help Solvita maintain the late winter blood supply at one of two events next Thursday: the first at the Twin Valley South High School community blood drive, Thursday, Feb. 29 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 100 Education Drive, West Alexandria, or the second at the Lewisburg Baptist Church community blood drive, Thursday, Feb. 29 from 3-6 p.m. at 608 N. Commerce St. in Lewisburg.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive, or the Solvita Dayton Center Feb. 19 – March 2 is automatically entered in the drawing to win four tickets to the First Four games of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship March 19-20 at University of Dayton Arena. Registered donors also receive the “Donor Love” long-sleeve, hoodie shirt.

Solvita is currently in low supply of multiple blood types. Winter weather and seasonal illness make February a difficult month for maintaining an adequate blood supply.

Save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.