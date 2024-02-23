Wessler Engineering addresses PFA issue

Ryan Brauen with Wessler Engineering presents findings and recommendations regarding the PFAs in the Village of Phillipsburg’s water supply. Kay Dawson | The Register-Herald

PHILLIPSBURG — More than a dozen people turned out at the Phillipsburg Community Center on Feb. 19 to learn of a possible solution to the problem of PFAs (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in the village water supply.

In 2021, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency found PFAs in two of the village’s four wells. Although the amounts were below the current OEPA level of 70 parts per trillion (ppt), they were above the expected more stringent regulations the federal EPA is expected to issue later this year.

A second, independent test in 2023 found all of the wells were contaminated.

The village contracted with Wessler Engineering of Indianapolis to address the problem. On Feb. 19, Wessler Engineering Vice President Ryan Brauen presented the findings and recommendations to the public.

Using PowerPoint, Brauen showed the testing figures and the pros and cons of each option: Granulated Activated Charcoal, Ionization Exchange, Reverse Osmosis and Regionalization.

The latter option involves buying already treated or uncontaminated water for the village from another municipality.

Brauen admitted the cons of this approach involve possible transmission interruptions (although these are rare), the possibility of rising prices from the supplier and the loss of some local control.

Wessler Engineering had contacted Montgomery County, the City of Brookville and the City of Union about supplying water. The county refused, and Brookville not only gets its water from the county, but the distance is greater. Union is willing to sell water and in addition is the closest source.

A water pipe would be extended three miles from the western edge of Union to a spot in Phillipsburg, where a central meter would be installed. Phillipsburg would pay Union for the water measured through the meter, distribute the water to village buildings and charge according to individual meters as it does now.

“Union would be a wholesaler and the village would be the retailer,” Brauen explained.

Wessler’s representatives recommended this option. Brauen estimated that the regionalization option would save Phillipsburg about $10 million a year over a 50-year period, as opposed to the costs of the other options.

The other options depend on maintaining material such as the carbon or ionization equipment. These items would need more maintenance and replacement, and with other communities also using them, “those items are likely to skyrocket in cost.”

One member of the audience questioned the financing, and Brauen said grants were available from several sources to help with the costs.

Asked why the levels fluctuated so drastically between the two testing periods, he said that the water flow through the wells at that time would make a difference, but in any event all the levels were above the levels expected to be stipulated by the EPA.

Union, only three miles away, has no water contamination. Brauen speculated the Union wellfield may draw from a different aquifer or the nearby Stillwater River may affect the flow through the wells.

When one resident asked if his private well could be contaminated, Brauen could only suggest hiring someone to test the well.

The village has not made a final decision, but must submit a plan by March 8, even if the plan is later changed.