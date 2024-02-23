Newton sworn in as Eaton Fire/EMS Captain

Mayor Matt Venable officiated the swearing-in ceremony installing Lieutenant Dustin Newton to the Captain’s position on Monday, Feb. 19. Eddie Mowen Jr | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr | The Register-Herald

EATON — Eaton City Council on Monday, Feb. 19, witnessed the swearing-in of a new battalion captain for the Eaton Fire/EMS Division.

Mayor Matt Venable officiated the swearing-in ceremony installing Lieutenant Dustin Newton to the Captain’s position.

Newton began his career with the Eaton Fire/EMS Division in 2011, before being promoted to lieutenant in 2020. Family, friends and fellow fire and EMS personnel joined him for the official ceremony in celebration of the promotion.

In other business:

•Council approved an ordinance amending refuse collection charges. The new monthly rate for each residential unit will be $30.71,

•Heard from Finance Director Stephanie Hurd and approved the city’s 2024 annual budget appropriations.

•Held the first readings of ordinances dealing with amendments to the flood plain, as well as water and wastewater service, capacity and tap in rates.

•Held the first reading of an amendment to the city’s unified development ordinance dealing with large scale solar facilities. The ordinance states that a “large scale solar facility constitutes any solar energy system that is greater than 1 acre and shall only be permitted in areas of the city zoned as industrial districts and must first be approved by the Planning Board.” The ordinance details the application process and requirements for such facilities.

•Held the first reading of an ordinance amending a chapter in the unified development ordinance to add a section dealing with “solar photovoltaic energy systems.” The city’s UDO previously had no provisions governing the installation of personal solar energy systems. The amendment provides the general provisions for installing compliant systems, whether ground-mounted or roof-mounted.

