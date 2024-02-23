Writer: ‘Sargent-Wood is America First Candidate’

Editor:

As someone who has spent his career fighting for America First principles and Republican candidates, I know the importance of character, honesty, and integrity when it comes to serving on the Republican Party State Central Committee. That’s why I’m proud to strongly endorse Valerie Sargent-Wood for Committeewoman in the 5th Senate District.

Valerie is a dedicated MAGA conservative whose word means something. She is dedicated to making her community a better and safer place by helping elect conservative Republicans to office. As a prosecutor, she has put countless criminals behind bars, kept children safe from predators and drug dealers, and stood tall for the rule of law. Valerie fights for the things she knows are right, and she’ll bring that work ethic and integrity to the GOP’s state committee.

Members of Ohio’s Republican Central Committee play important roles — but often behind the scenes. Ideally, they perform their duties to little fanfare in order to win elections. They are there to serve the party and their constituents — not to promote themselves and their personal agendas.

Sadly, some committee members selfishly promote themselves and alternative agendas. Valerie’s opponent is such a member. It’s time to return trust, honor, and integrity to the Committeewoman’s seat in the 5th Senate District. It’s time for change.

I hope my fellow MAGA Republicans will join me in supporting Valerie Sargent-Wood for Republican State Central Committeewoman in the 5th Senate District. You deserve a representative you can trust, and Valerie will serve you well.

Robert A. Paduchik, former Chairman of the Ohio Republican Party and former Co-Chair of the Republican National Committee

Westerville