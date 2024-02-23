Brookville Branch Library this week

BROOKVILLE — This week at the Brookville Branch Library, 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville:

Monday, Feb. 26

Play and Learn Story Time, 10-10:30 a.m.

Join us for an active story time full of fun books, music, movement, and sensory play! Ideal for ages 2 – 4. Registration is not required.

Family Movie Night, 6-8 p.m.

It’s free movie night at the library! Families with children ages 6-12 will choose a movie they’d like to watch then cozy up to snack on some popcorn and watch it together!

Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Mother Goose on the Loose: Baby and Toddler Storytime, 10-10:45 a.m.

Bring babies and toddlers for games, songs and stories that have an early literacy base and are designed to aid in stimulating the learning process for babies and toddlers. Caregivers are encouraged to bring children from ages birth to 24 months old to join in this fun program. Registration is not required.

Tween Tuesday, 3-4 p.m.

Kids ages 9-12 years old can hangout, play video games, make crafts and more with their friends! Each week will be something different! Registration is not required.

Mystery Book Club, 5:30.-6:30 p.m.

Adults looking for more mystery in their life can participate in a monthly book discussion featuring mystery novels! The book they’ll be reading then discussing is “A Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins. Registration is available, but not required.

To register in advance, visit the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m.

Children ages 3-5 years can enjoy stories, songs (Miss Teresa plays her guitar), and other fun learning activities designed to develop the language, literacy, and social skills a preschooler needs for school success. Registration is not required.

Thursday, Feb. 29

Movers and Shakers Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m.

It’s never too early to grow a child’s love of learning. This early literacy-based program features music, dancing, rhymes, stories, and more. Kids and their adults will shake it together! Sing, dance and enjoy music, movement and fun! This program is recommended for children ages 1-4 years and all abilities are welcome. Registration is not required.

Teen Clay Creations, Part 2, 3:30-5 p.m.

In this two-part series, teens in grades 7-12 can create something of their very own out of clay! Part 2, this session, consists of painting the creations that we built last week. Registration is not required.

Board Game Spotlight, 6-8 p.m.

This program will give families and friends a free fun-filled evening out. Board games are more popular than ever, but it can be daunting to learn all these new games! Each month, participants will be taught how to play a new game and then all sit down to play it together.

This month’s game, “Carcassonne,” involves shaping the medieval landscape of France, claiming cities, monasteries and farms! There will be a mix of classic and modern board games available to play that all ages can enjoy.

The program is geared for ages 8-years old and up, however, all ages are welcome.

Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Family Storytime, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Come to the library for quality family time with books, songs, and activities that children and caregivers can enjoy together. Geared towards K-3rd graders, but children of all ages and their families are welcome. Registration is not required.

Friday, March 1

Don’t Get Scammed, 10-11 a.m.

Everyone likes to think they’re too smart to get scammed, but it’s tough to know what to do in the moment. Come learn about common email and phone scams and what to do if you receive one. Registration is not required.

After Hours Silent Disco, 6-9 p.m.

Teens in grades 7 through 12, have you ever wondered what the library is like after dark? Join us after hours for a Silent Disco, crafts, games and more! A signed permission slip and waiver are required to attend and blank ones may be picked up at the library.

Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Saturday, March 2

Magazine and Puzzle Swap, 10-5 p.m.

All ages may visit the library’s Quiet Reading Room on the first Saturday of every month for a magazine and puzzle swap. Drop in anytime that day to see what’s up for grabs.

Magazines and puzzles will be available for those who want to swap previously read or new mags for others they’d like to have or trade puzzles for different ones. Anyone can participate, whether they’d like to swap, pick up or donate.

Donations of recent or specialty magazines and puzzles in good condition are welcomed prior to the swap at the library during regular library hours or during the event.

Magazines will include those removed from the library’s collection and/or patron donations. Registration is not required.

All Ages Crochet Club, 10-11 a.m.

This program is open to crafters ages 6 to adult, and crafters of all skill levels are welcome. If someone has been wanting to learn to crochet, staff will be happy to teach them. Children may need their adult to stay and help them. Crochet hooks and yarn will be provided, but crafters are also encouraged to bring their own if they wish.

Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.