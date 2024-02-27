Devils 2nd, Shawnee 5th at sectional

Brookville’s Luke Dolan ran his record to 50-2 to take 1st place in the 150 pound weight class at the Division III sectional to earn a berth to district. Photos Ron Nunnari | The Register-Herald Preble Shawnee’s Riley Stevenson (left) shown competing at the GMVWA Holiday Tournament earlier this season, placed 2nd at 175 pounds in the sectional tournament to advance to district. Trenton Brooks took 1st place at sectional in the 285 pound weight class to advance to this weekend’s district tournament in Troy.

VERSAILLES — Brookville placed in nine of 14 weight classes to place 2nd overall at the Division III sectional wresting tournament Saturday at Versailles while Preble Shawnee placed in eight of the 14 weight classes to place 5th in the 15 team field.

Versailles took 1st place with 211.5 points, Brookville 2nd with 175 while Shawnee racked up 123 for 5th and Twin Valley South came in 12th with 55 points.

Only the top four placers in each weight class advanced to the district tournament, which will be held at Hobart Arena in Troy beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 1 and continuing Saturday, March 2 at 10 a.m.

Brookville had three wrestlers win their weight class. Hayden Jones took 1st at 106 pounds with a 12-8 decision over Hayden Weiss of Alter. Jones, a junior (40-3), will face sophomore Urban Eckhardt (26-10) of Carlisle in the first round at district.

Luke Dolan took 1st at 150 with a pin in 1:45 against Silas Krabill of West Liberty Salem. Dolan, a senior (50-2), will face freshman Jacoby Baldwin (24-16) of Greenview in the opening round at district.

Trenton Brooks won the heavyweight class with a pin in 1:59 against Benjamin Federle of Waynesville. Brooks, a junior (32-6), will face junior Aaron Turner (20-5) of St. Bernard.

Tanner Sampson placed 2nd at 132 losing a 5-1 decision to Kason Dill of Alter. Sampson, a sophomore (27-16), will face junior Matthew Wheeler (31-10) of Middletown Madison in the first round at district.

Hunter Gibson placed 4th at 113 losing by a fall (2:54) to Brayden Orick of Carlisle. Gibson, a junior (25-17), will open district against sophomore Jarrett Daniels (30-7) of Greeneview.

Branson Esterline was 4th at 157 losing by a fall (4:05) to Carson Hively of Waynesville. Esterline, a senior (32-15), will face senior Carson Dyer (20-7) of Troy Christian in the first round at district.

Alex Richardson placed 5th at 138 winning by a forfeit against Ian Coffey of Milton-Union.

Jacob Holland placed 6th at 165 losing by a fall (4:40) to Jace Wilcox of Springfield Northwestern.

Preble Shawnee saw Nolan Earles take 1st place at 126 with a pin (3:43) against Payton Mayfield of Milton-Union. Earles, a junior (32-7), will face senior C.J. Stober (22-16) of Bethel-Tate in the first round at district.

Riley Stevenson placed 2nd at 175 after losing a 7-2 decision to Rod Owens of Alter. Stevenson, a senior (37-3), will face senior Ryan Culp (23-13) of Indian Lake in the opening round at district.

Garrett Campbell placed 4th at 165 after losing a 5-3 decision to Landyn Knapke of Versailles. Campbell, a senior (19-10), will face senior Kyle Lathrop (33-4) of Columbus Grove in the district opening round.

John Nestor placed 5th at 144 winning by a forfeit over Clayton Woodgeard of Twin Valley South.

Jackson Finch placed 6th at 106 pounds losing a close 8-7 decision to Urban Eckhardt of Carlisle.

Charlie Million placed 6th at 150 losing by a fall (1:57) to Dominick Mahaffey of Springfield Northwestern.

Konner Kuhn placed 6th at 190 losing by a fall (1:43) to Aaron Howard of Greenon.

Nathan Grubb placed 6th at 285 losing by a fall (1:56) to Dalton Johns of Versailles.

Twin Valley South had four placers. Brayden Childers took 1st place at 138 pounds with a pin (5:57) over Sulaiman Muhammed of Northridge. Childers, a senior (37-5), will open district competition against junior Jackson Marks (17-10) of Convoy Crestview.

Jayden Bradley placed 4th at 175 losing by forfeit to Michael Osborne of Versailles. Bradley, a sophomore (21-19), will face junior Awsom Mitchell (47-1) of Triad in the first round at district.

Max Woodgeard placed 6th at 113 losing by a fall (2:53) to Brody Grimm of Springfield Northwestern.

Clayton Woodgeard also placed 6th at 144 losing by forfeit to John Nestor of Preble Shawnee.

Div. III Sectional

Team Scoring

1. Versailles 211.5

2. Brookville 175.0

3. Alter 160.5

4. Waynesville 147.5

5. Preb. Shawnee 123.0

6. Carlisle 91.0

7. W. Lib. Salem 89.0

8. Milton-Union 64.5

9. Greenon 61.0

Northridge 61.0

11. Spr. Cath. Cent. 56.5

12. Twin Valley S. 55.0

13. Spr. N’western 49.0

14. Arcanum 16.0

15. Lehman Cath. 0.0

