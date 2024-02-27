Large solar farms banned in Washington Township

The ongoing battle by some to keep large scale solar facilities out of Preble County got a win on Wednesday, Feb. 26, when county commissioners (Rachael Vonderhaar, Dave Haber and Adam Craft) approved a resolution restricting all large solar — and wind — facilities from being constructed in the entire unincorporated area of Washington Township. The action came in an evening continuation of the commission’s regular Wednesday meeting, and was held at the Preble County Expo Expansion Center to allow for public participation. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

The action came in an evening continuation of the commission’s regular Wednesday meeting, and was held at the Preble County Expo Expansion Center to allow for public participation.

“The reason we have this continuation meeting is we got a letter from the Washington Township Trustees (pursuant to Ohio Revised Code) “requesting from your office at the entire unincorporated area of Washington Township, Preble County Ohio, be declared a restricted area” with respect to any and all future construction of large wind and/or large solar greater than 50 megawatts, Commissioner David Haber told those in attendance.

Washington Township Trustees also asked in their letter that the township trustees be notified of public hearings by contacting the trustees, which the commission office had done, according to Haber.

Some attending the meeting expressed concerns about the negative effects large scale solar installations might have on the local community. Others advocated for the importance of preserving land for future generations, and proper planning. Speakers also touched on the potential for large-scale solar energy projects in Preble County and the need for control over local land use.

Washington Township Trustee Roger Clark said the decision to request the resolution was a unanimous one. “It was a unanimous vote by the trustees, all three of us agreed, and hopefully the commission will adopt our resolution this evening,” he said.

After additional comments, Commissioner Rachael Vonderhaar moved to adopt the resolution, receiving a second from Commissioner Adam Craft. Vonderhaar, Craft and Haber all voted in agreement, approving the resolution “designating the entirety of the unincorporated area of Washington township, Preble county, Ohio as restricted relative to the construction of economically significant wind farms, large wind farms and large solar facilities pursuant to sections 303.57 and 303.58 of the Ohio Revised Code.

“Whereas, The Board of Preble County Commissioners has a responsibility for preserving the general health, safety, and welfare of the residents of Preble County; and,

“Whereas, Sections 303.57, 303.58, 4906.01 and 4906.13 of the Ohio Revised Code define economically significant wind farms, large wind farms and large solar facilities; and,

“Whereas, Senate Bill 52, effective Oct. 11, 2021, and O R.C. Section 303.58 provides boards of county commissioners the power to adopt a resolution designating all or part of the unincorporated area of the county as a restricted area, prohibiting the construction of certain wind farms and solar facilities; and,

“Whereas, The Board of Preble County Commissioners hosted a regular session continuation of business meeting on February 21, 2024 to discuss Senate Bill 52, wind farms and solar facilities; and,

“Whereas, In accordance with Section 303.58 of the O.R.C., the Board of Preble County Commissioners advertised a public notice in The Register-Herald newspaper on Jan. 20, 2024, posted a boundary map in all county libraries attached here as Exhibit A, and mailed first-class written notices to school districts, municipal corporations and board of township trustees announcing the discussion of this resolution; now therefore be it,

“Resolved, That Board of Preble County Commissioners does hereby designate the entirety of the unincorporated area of Washington Township, Preble County, Ohio as restricted relative to construction of economically significant wind farms, large wind farms and large solar facilities; and further be it,

“Resolved, That this resolution and all accompanying maps as referenced in Exhibit A shall be filed with the office of the Preble County Recorder; and further be it,

“Resolved, That this resolution shall be in full force and effect 30 days after its adoption, pursuant to Section 303.59 of the Ohio Revised Code.”

