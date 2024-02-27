Eldorado North Central Rescue holding March 4 blood drive

ELDORADO – “When you give life with your blood donation you let joy fall like rain drops.”

Get the new Solvita umbrella and a chance to win tickets to “The Lion King” when donating at the North Central Rescue community blood drive Monday, March 4, from 4-7 p.m. at the Eldorado Fire Department, 140 E. Mill St., Eldorado.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

The Solvita slogan is “From one to many” because we are all connected in the great circle of life. Register to donate with Solvita March 4-April 27 to receive the green and purple Solvita umbrella. Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita March 4-16 is automatically entered in one of two weekly drawings to win two tickets to the May 9 Schuster Center performance of Disney’s “The Lion King.”

Save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.