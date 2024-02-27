Home Weatherization Assistance Program helps residents

PREBLE COUNTY — Recently, Miami Valley Community Action Partnership and Home is the Foundation partnered to complete weatherization projects for individuals and families living in 14 separate affordable housing units.

Home is the Foundation wants to thank and recognize MVCAP for their partnership. “Furthermore, we want to encourage renters and homeowners to apply for this important program,” HIT Executive Director Clayton Genth said in a recent press release. “This program enhances affordable housing and improves the current housing stock.”

According to HIT Foundation Property Manager Emily Rohwer, tenants notice cost savings on their utility bills. These cost savings are due to the installation of energy-efficient HVAC systems (furnaces), enhancing insulation, air sealing, and water heater replacement/repair.

According to MVCAP, Ohioans with a household income at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty guidelines are eligible for the program.

Priority is given to Ohioans who are older than the age of 60, those with disabilities, those with children in the home, and households with high energy usage and/or burden. All families who have received assistance at any time during the last 12 months under Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), or Home Energy Assistance (HEAP) (does not include Emergency HEAP) are automatically income-eligible for weatherization services. Remember — an application must be submitted to apply for services.

To apply, visit www.miamivalleycap.org/weatherization to print an application or to access the client portal kiosk to apply online, or call 937-341-5000 Ext. 226 to request an application be mailed.