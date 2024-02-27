PCCOA Meals on Wheels joins in #SaveLunch movement with communities nationwide

EATON — Preble County Council on Aging Meals on Wheels announced last week it will be participating in #SaveLunch – a nationwide campaign led by Meals on Wheels America designed to rally communities around our senior neighbors and protect the essential services that enable so many to remain healthy and independent at home. PCCOAs invites our community members to call and schedule a ride-a-long with our Meals on Wheels staff during the month of March in honor of the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program anniversary, so you can see firsthand that this program is more than just a meal for our homebound elderly.

Did you know right now, 1 in 4 residents in Preble County are 60 years old and older? Did you know that by 2030 that will change to 1 in 3 residents? Our population is aging rapidly and needs our support and will continue to need our support. Currently we deliver to an average of 250 Preble County seniors a day. We have 8 meal routes throughout the county. In 2022, we delivered over 54,500 meals to seniors. Currently, we are covering around 370 miles each day. That’s an average of 46 miles per route! Also, did you know that just over half of our meals on wheels seniors live alone?

National #SaveLunch efforts in March will commemorate the historic day in March of 1972 when the Older Americans Act was amended to include a nutrition program for Americans 60 years and older. More than 50 years later, 12 million older Americans are still threatened by or experience hunger, and one in three seniors feels lonely. That is why Meals on Wheels programs from across the country are joining forces to raise awareness and support to ensure we can continue to address food insecurity and malnutrition, combat social isolation, enable independence and improve health for decades to come.

“Now is an important time for us to unite to ensure that Meals on Wheels is there for all of our senior neighbors in need,” said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO of Meals on Wheels America. “In the face of soaring demand and costs that surpass our current resources, we need to come together as communities to bridge the gaps. I encourage you to participate by donating, volunteering, or speaking out for seniors throughout March to play your part. We can’t do it alone – it takes all of us to save lunch for our seniors.”

For more information on how you can volunteer, contribute, or speak out for the seniors in Preble County this March, visit www.prebleseniorcenter.org or our Facebook page. Also, we will be uploading pictures of #savelunch plates that our Meals on Wheels clients filled out on their thoughts on the program and what it means to them during the month of March on our Facebook page.

About Preble County Council on Aging Home Delivered Meals:

The Home Delivered Meal Program (Meals on Wheels) is served to seniors living at home and works to improve the nutrition of older adults. The program offers many seniors (age 60 or older) a sense of connection to the outside world. All meals provide at least one-third of the government`s daily recommended dietary allowances. Meal deliverers check on the welfare of the homebound elderly and often become friends. The drivers are trained to report any health or other problems they may notice during their visits. Meals are delivered Monday through Friday, except holidays. These meals are commonly referred to as “Meals on Wheels.”

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. Powered by a trusted volunteer workforce, this network delivers a comprehensive solution that begins with a meal and is proven to enable independence and well-being through the additional benefits of tailored nutrition, social connection, safety and much more. By providing funding, programming, education, research and advocacy, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time.

We’d love to see you come on down to the Senior Center for some fun, food, and socialization. It’s a wonderful place where you can connect with someone or get involved with something. Don’t forget that you can become a member for just $10 a year and you will stay up to date with all of our events and happenings. Membership is valid from January 1 through Dec. 31. We are looking forward to seeing you visit us soon!

Preble County Council on Aging is located at 800 East St. Clair Street, Eaton. For more information, call 937-456-4947 or 1-800-238-5146, or email [email protected].