SPENCER R. ANGEL JR.

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Spencer R. Angel Jr., 65, of West Alexandria, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at his residence with his loving family by his side.

He was born on April 3, 1958, in Hamilton. He was a 1976 graduate of Preble Shawnee High School; he retired as a mason for Miter Masonry for 35 years and later drove for Preble County Council on Aging; was active at the Eaton First Church of God; and was a loving husband, father, son, grandfather and great grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his mother Judy Angel; sister Victoria Burnside; and Jennifer Collins.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 47 years, Dawn Angel of West Alexandria; daughters Brionne (Danny) Reynolds, Melanie Chadwell and Tania (Andrew) Minton all of Eaton; son Travis (Kaori) Angel of Okinawa, Japan; father Spencer Angel Sr. of Ida May, West Virginia; grandchildren Roseanna, Grace, Courtney, Spencer, Adam, Allyson, Jude and Elijah; seven great-grandchildren; sisters Penny Buchanan and MaryLou Angel Louden; brothers Frank Angel and Brian (Kelly) Sadlik; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation Friday, March 1, from 5-8 p.m. at the Eaton First Church of God, 601 East Lexington Road, Eaton. Funeral service for Spencer will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, also at the church with Pastor Aaron Holman and Pastor Jerry Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton.

Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to www.gardfuneralhome.com.