HIT providing shoes/coats for children

EATON — For more than 20 years, Operation Warm has been giving coats to kids in need. The first year, the nonprofit’s founder bought coats for 58 kids. It now makes its own coats and has helped keep 5 million children warm.

Home Is The Foundation will help pass out coats and shoes to Preble County children who need a new winter coat of pair of shoes. Families who need coats/shoes for their children should stop by the HIT Foundation Office, 111 W. Somers St., Eaton, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. at 4:15 p.m. The office is closed from noon-1 p.m. unless prior arrangements are made.

Coats and shoes are brand new and at no cost to families who are income qualified. Sizes and colors are first come, first serve. Sizes range from 3T-14/16.

For more information, call 937-472-0500.