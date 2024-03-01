Brookville Branch Library this week

BROOKVILLE — This week at the Brookville Branch Library, located at 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville:

Monday, March 4

Play and Learn Story Time, 10-10:30 a.m.

Join us for an active story time full of fun books, music, movement, and sensory play! Ideal for ages 2 – 4. Registration is not required.

Kindergarten Club, 10-11 a.m.

Kindergarten Club is intended for the families of children who are entering kindergarten in fall 2024. Children and caregivers participate together in a variety of fun activities designed to help children prepare for kindergarten. Tips for adults, early literacy activities, social and emotional learning opportunities, and skills that set children up to be successful students will be the focus.

This program is designed using evidence-based approaches to assist parents and caregivers on ways they can help young children develop skills they’ll need for school success.

*While supplies last, rising kindergarteners will receive a bag with early learning materials for attending.

Wonderful Water, 6-7 p.m.

Water is all around us, so let’s take a closer look with all sorts of water-related science activities! We’ll explore density, surface tension and more! This program is for kids ages 6-12 years old.

Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Tuesday, March 5

Mother Goose on the Loose: Baby and Toddler Storytime, 10-10:45 a.m.

Bring babies and toddlers for games, songs and stories that have an early literacy base and are designed to aid in stimulating the learning process for babies and toddlers. Caregivers are encouraged to bring children from ages birth to 24 months old to join in this fun program. Registration is not required.

Tween Tuesday: Gaming, 3-4 p.m.

Calling all tween gamers in grades 5-6: Join us for the gaming fun! Maybe participate in a tournament or two! Registration is not required.

D&D at the Library, Dragons of Stormwreck Isle, 6-8 p.m.

Action & adventure awaits you! Join us for a session of Dungeons & Dragons 5e at the library. We’ll be playing the starter set campaign, Dragons of Stormwreck Isle. Players may use one of the premade characters or create their own! Please email [email protected] if you’d like more information.

No experience is necessary, players of all experience levels are welcome.

Registration is required. Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Wednesday, March 6

Preschool Storytime, 10- 11 a.m.

Children ages 3 – 5 years can enjoy stories, songs (Miss Teresa plays her guitar), and other fun learning activities designed to develop the language, literacy, and social skills a preschooler needs for school success. Registration is not required.

Coding Club, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Kids ages 6-12 can join this free coding club at the library and learn computer science concepts in a safe and supportive environment. Through lessons in programming language, and utilization of art, game design, and storytelling, learn the concepts of loops, variables, conditionals, and functions that form the basis for all programming languages.

Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Thursday, March 7

Movers and Shakers Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m.

It’s never too early to grow a child’s love of learning. This early literacy-based program features music, dancing, rhymes, stories, and more. Kids and their adults will shake it together! Sing, dance and enjoy music, movement and fun! This program is recommended for children ages 1-4 years and all abilities are welcome. Registration is not required.

Teen Clay Creations, Part 2, 3:30-5 p.m.

In this two-part series, teens in grades 7 – 12 can create something of their very own out of clay! Part 2, this session, consists of painting the creations that we built last week. Registration is not required.

Board Game Spotlight, 6-8 p.m.

This program will give families and friends a free fun-filled evening out. Board games are more popular than ever, but it can be daunting to learn all these new games! Each month, participants will be taught how to play a new game and then all sit down to play it together.

This month’s game, “Carcassonne,” involves shaping the medieval landscape of France, claiming cities, monasteries and farms! There will be a mix of classic and modern board games available to play that all ages can enjoy.

The program is geared for ages 8-years old and up, however, all ages are welcome.

Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Family Storytime, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Come to the library for quality family time with books, songs, and activities that children and caregivers can enjoy together. Geared towards K-3rd graders, but children of all ages and their families are welcome. Registration is not required.

Friday, March 8

Don’t Get Scammed, 10-11 a.m.

Everyone likes to think they’re too smart to get scammed, but it’s tough to know what to do in the moment. Come learn about common email and phone scams and what to do if you receive one. Registration is not required.

After Hours Silent Disco, 6-9 p.m.

Teens in grades 7 through 12, have you ever wondered what the library is like after dark? Join us after hours for a Silent Disco, crafts, games and more! A signed permission slip and waiver are required to attend and blank ones may be picked up at the library.

Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Saturday, March 9

Magazine and Puzzle Swap, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

All ages may visit the library’s Quiet Reading Room on the first Saturday of every month for a magazine and puzzle swap. Drop in anytime that day to see what’s up for grabs!

Magazines and puzzles will be available for those who want to swap previously read or new mags for others they’d like to have or trade puzzles for different ones. Anyone can participate, whether they’d like to swap, pick up or donate.

Donations of recent or specialty magazines and puzzles in good condition are welcomed prior to the swap at the library during regular library hours or during the event.

Magazines will include those removed from the library’s collection and/or patron donations. Registration is not required.

All Ages Crochet Club, 10-11 a.m.

This program is open to crafters ages 6 to adult, and crafters of all skill levels are welcome. If someone has been wanting to learn to crochet, staff will be happy to teach them. Children may need their adult to stay and help them. Crochet hooks and yarn will be provided, but crafters are also encouraged to bring their own if they wish.

Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.