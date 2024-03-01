ODOT street, other projects in Preble to begin next week

Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald A pedestrian and safety improvement project is scheduled to begin on North Maple Street in the City of Eaton this coming week, with restrictions first going into effect Friday, March 1, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation will be widening and reconstructing North Maple Street, between Mechanic Street and Lexington Road, to provide on-street parking and install curb, gutter, and storm sewer. In addition to paving, the project also includes replacing the existing sidewalk and adding new sidewalk on both sides of the street, officials said in a press release.

Beginning Friday and continuing throughout the duration of the project, Maple Street will be closed, with northbound motorists detoured by way of Eidson Street, Barron Street and Lexington Road. Southbound motorists will follow Lexington and Barron to Monfort Street, and traffic will be maintained for residents, businesses, and emergency personnel.

Double Jay Construction Inc. was awarded a contract for approximately $2.65 million to complete the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed in November 2024, according to ODOT.

Lane restrictions on I-70

Lane restrictions will be in effect on Interstate 70 next week for continued bridge work on U.S. 127. On Monday and Tuesday, March 4-5, I-70 East and West will be reduced to one lane near the U.S. Route 127 exit (Exit 10) from approximately 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Traffic will be maintained in the left (passing) lane throughout the night, and motorists are reminded to use additional caution in the work zone, according to ODOT.

Bridge rehab project on U.S. 35

A bridge rehabilitation project on U.S. 35 in Preble County is set to begin, with a ramp closure going into effect Tuesday, March 12, according to ODOT.

The project calls for replacing the bridge deck and painting the bridge that carries U.S. 35 West over Interstate 70, requiring closure of the ramp for 150 days. During closure, traffic will be detoured via Ohio 320 and U.S. 40.

Eagle Bridge Company was awarded a contract for approximately $2.8 million to complete the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed in October 2024, according to ODOT.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, please visit www.OHGO.com.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.