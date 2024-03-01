Weslers supporting Craft for re-election

Editor:

We are proudly endorsing Adam Craft for the position as Preble County Commissioner. Adam possesses the qualities needed to be a public servant for our county. He has the personality, integrity, Christian values, and leadership skills Preble County needs.

Adam has helped propel Preble County forward with wise fiscal decisions including hiring an Economic Development Director to help bring tax dollars from transient visitors. He embraces updated budgeting systems to maintain up to date tracking of the county budget. Adam consistently demonstrates a professional and positive attitude.

Adam’s hard work and support of others ensured his endorsement by the Preble County Fraternal Order of Police, and many other leaders in our community. As a business owner in Preble County, Adam has the knowledge to be fiscally responsible while supporting the needs of all Preble County residents.

We trust Adam to act fairly and consistently while making Preble County a better place to live and raise a family.

Please join us in voting for Adam Craft for Preble County Commissioner.

David and Mary Wesler

New Paris