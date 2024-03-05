The Brookville Branch Library will host its second annual Craft Fair on Saturday, June 15, and is seeking more craft vendors. Last year’s fair boasted over 2,000 visitors who could choose from over 70 different craft offerings such as home crafted wood and steel items, paintings, flowers, jewelry, pottery, baked goods and much more. Food trucks were also a popular destination at the fair. BBL Craft Fair application process under way

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Branch Library will host its second annual Craft Fair on Saturday, June 15, and is seeking more craft vendors. Paper applications can be picked up from the Brookville Library’s main desk or access the online application with the QR code or at the following link: https://forms.office.com/r/JRBBjx2DSR . The application deadline is Saturday, April 27.

There will be no charge to participate and the library is able to provide only the space with the vendor being required to bring any tables, chairs or tents they will need. The event will be held rain or shine so participants should bring some sort of canopy for shade or rain shelter.

Last year’s fair boasted over 2,000 visitors who could choose from over 70 different craft offerings such as home crafted wood and steel items, paintings, flowers, jewelry, pottery, baked goods and much more. Food trucks were also a popular destination at the fair. The library was open and had games for the kids in the community room, gave visitors a place to sit down and cool off inside, provided families a chance to win a prize by taking part in a scavenger type hunt and the Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton gave a mini-concert.

For more information on this event or any other library programs stop in at the library, 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville, or call 937-463-2665 and ask for the Brookville Branch.