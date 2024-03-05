Burglary suspect formally charged after pursuit

Vanderpool

EATON — Deputies have formally charged a Trotwood man who was the suspect in a Butler County theft case who led deputies on a pursuit last week.

On Tuesday, Feb. 27, Preble County Sheriff’s deputies were notified a church in Madison Township in Butler County “had been forcibly entered and a witness was following the subjects responsible,” Sheriff Mike Simpson said in a press release.

The witness followed the suspect vehicle into Preble County and law enforcement units were able to locate it in Camden. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled north on U.S. 127 towards Eaton.

A tire deflation device was used just south of Eaton, which deflated three of four tires on the vehicle, and the pursuit continued into the city. Deputies were eventually able to stop the vehicle in the 1500 block of North Barron Street.

The driver immediately fled the vehicle on foot, refusing to stop for deputies, but was apprehended shortly after with the assistance of PCSO K-9 Arko.

According to Simpson, the suspect, 29-year-old Douglas K. Vanderpool of Trotwood, was transported to Kettering Preble ER for minor injuries.

Vanderpool has been formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court with offenses including failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a 4th degree felony; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a 3rd degree felony; receiving stolen property, a 1st degree misdemeanor; vandalism, a 5th degree felony and resisting arrest, a 2nd degree misdemeanor.

Property taken from the church was located in the vehicle, according to Simpson. A passenger in the vehicle was arrested and turned over to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Vanderpool remained in the Preble County Jail at press time. He is expected to face additional charges in Butler County.

Simpso said Vanderpool also had an outstanding warrant in Montgomery County at the time of his arrest.

Camden PD, Eaton PD and the Ohio Highway Patrol assisted during the incident.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.