Local girls place in regional tournament

HARRISON — Multiple local girls placed in the Region 1 regional wrestling tournament held Sunday at Harrison High School.

Eaton placed 2nd with 131 points in a field of 63 teams. Harrison was 1st overall with 225 points. Brookville placed 5th with 89.5, Northmont 17th with 40, Tri-County North 28th with 24, and Preble Shawnee 41st with 14 points.

The top four placers in each weight class qualified for the state tournament.

Molly Luebke (Sr., Brookville, 37-3 record) placed 1st in the 110 pound weight class winning by a fall in 3:26 over sophomore Caiden Baird (37-8) of Harrison. Luebke placed 2nd at state in 2022 at 110 pounds and placed third at state last season, also at 110.

Lacie Knick (So., Northmont, 42-1) placed 1st at 125 pounds with an 8-4 decision over freshman Lily Hendricks (38-6) of Greeneview. Knick placed 2nd at state last year in the 120 pound weight class.

Rita Carey (Sr., Brookville, 41-2) took 1st at 140 pounds winning by a fall in 1:26 over senior Sophia Taylor (22-4) of Centerville. Carey placed 2nd at state in 2021 in the 111 pound weight class and won the 130 pound title in 2022.

Caroline Klawon (Jr., Eaton, 34-1) took 1st place at 145 pounds scoring a 9-0 major decision over senior Jesse Foebar (33-4) of Clermont Northeast. Klawon placed 3rd at state in 2022 in the 155 pound weight class and placed 3rd at state in 2023 at 145 pounds.

Maycee Adams (Fr., Eaton, 35-6) placed 2nd at 105 pounds losing by a fall (1:20) in the finals to senior Chloe Dearwester (34-0) of Harrison.

Madison Jeffers (Jr., Tri-County North, 14-3) placed 2nd at 155 pounds losing by a fall (5:06) to junior Jada Weiss (37-2) of Bellbrook. Jeffers placed 6th at state last season at 155.

Marlee Trantanella (Fr., Eaton, 24-6) placed 3rd at 120 pounds winning by a fall (0:44) against junior Ali Singleton (22-16) of Lakota West.

Lily Zimmerlin (Sr., Brookville, 28-11) placed 3rd at 145 pounds winning by a fall (4:27) over freshman Veronica Decaluwe (26-16) of Harrison.

Fifth place finishers qualified to state as an alternate.

Bailey Garnett (Fr., Preble Shawnee, 12-8) placed 5th at 110 pounds by scoring a 6-2 decision over freshman Lexi Burns (21-16) of McClain.

Sarah Abner (Jr., Eaton, 31-10) placed 5th at 125 pounds with a 7-5 decision over sophomore Olivia Olive (28-14) of Harrison.

Kyeleigh Gifford (So., Eaton, 24-13) placed 5th at 130 pounds by scoring a 17-4 major decision against freshman Serenity Ulmer-Earnest (31-16) of Fairborn.

Abbie Schmidt (Fr., Eaton, 26-14) placed 6th at 135 pounds losing a 9-3 decision to sophomore Kaylee Scott (40-9) of Washington Court House.

Emma Gebhart (Sr., Eaton, 19-13) placed 6th at 155 pounds losing an 11-9 decision to junior Mariah Gibson (32-9) of Chaminade-Julienne.

The girls state tournament will be held Friday, March 8, starting at 1 p.m. and continues through Sunday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus.

Reach Ron Nunnari at (937) 684-9124 or email [email protected].