Preble Arts hosting new show, releases March schedule

EATON — Preble Arts recently hosted its opening for the new show “Revealing Happiness.”

“A heartfelt thank you to everyone who joined us for the unforgettable opening night of our “Revealing Happiness” show,” Preble Arts Executive Director Michelle Buckley said in a recent press release. “Your presence, support, and enthusiasm made the evening truly special.

“We extend our deepest appreciation to all the talented artists who shared their incredible artworks with us. Your creativity and passion shine brightly in every piece, inspiring us all to embrace happiness and beauty in every moment.”

There is still time to experience “Revealing Happiness.” The artwork will be on display at the Preble Arts gallery until March 23, “inviting you to explore the depths of creativity and find happiness in every brushstroke and color palette,” Buckley continued. “Thank you once again for being part of this magical celebration of art and happiness. Your continued support means the world to us!”

Welcoming spring, Preble Arts invites the public to celebrate the season through creativity and inspiration. Creative activities of all sorts are scheduled for the month of March:

Painting Club: Unleash your creativity and explore new painting techniques with our Painting Club sessions. Register at https://preblearts.org/event-5574607.

“Mushroom Magic” Clay Workshop: Dive into the whimsical world of clay and create an enchanting mushroom-shaped jewelry holder. Register at https://preblearts.org/event-5536244.

Lunch in the Gallery: Enjoy a delightful lunch surrounded by stunning artworks in our gallery space. Just walk in.

Sample Saturday Jewelry Edition: Discover the art of jewelry making and design your own unique pieces during the Sample Saturday event, focused on resin and metal-stamping. Register at https://preblearts.org/event-5528128.

“Blooming Lotus” Metal Art Workshop: Craft beautiful lotus flower sculptures from metal and infuse your space with the essence of spring. Register at https://preblearts.org/event-5520055.

“My Cartoon Life” with Craig Boldman: Explore the captivating world of cartoons and comics with renowned cartoonist Craig Boldman. Learn the art of storytelling through illustrations. Register at https://preblearts.org/event-5536226.