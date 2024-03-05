Investor group plans construction of new hotel

The new hotel, carrying the Cobblestone Hotels flag, will include 66 guest rooms, meeting rooms, fitness room and pool, according to a release from the Preble County Development Partnership.

EATON — A small group of local investors has committed to building a new hotel in Eaton, it was recently announced. Last week, officials provided additional information about the upcoming project.

The new hotel, carrying the Cobblestone Hotels flag, will include 66 guest rooms, meeting rooms, fitness room and pool, according to a release from the Preble County Development Partnership.

“Cobblestone Hotels offers guests ‘Big City Quality… Small Town Values’ in upper-midscale hotel accommodations across the United States,” the release noted. “As a growing brand, Cobblestone Hotels has expanded to over 160 hotels in 29 states since opening its first location in 2008. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, Cobblestone Hotels LLC, along with its partner entities including BriMark Builders and SHG Management, provides turnkey solutions for hotel construction, management, sales and marketing. Through the Cobblestone Rewards program, members can earn free hotel stays while receiving benefits such as room-class upgrades, tailored pre-arrival room preferences, priority check-in, and privileged access to hotel amenities.”

“We have been interested in expanding into the Eaton market for several years,” Janice Tata, Vice President of Cobblestone Hotels, said. “We are excited to work with the local investor group to bring this new hotel to the community!”

Local support for a new hotel began in 2015 with a feasibility study completed by the City of Eaton and the Preble County Development Partnership, according to officials. The study was updated in 2021 to address post-pandemic changes. Both studies demonstrated strong demand for additional overnight accommodations.

“This new project will fulfill a long-standing need in the City of Eaton,” said Eaton City Manager, Brad Collins. “We have visited the Cobblestone Hotel in Urbana multiple times, and are excited to welcome the brand to Preble County.”

Cobblestone opened its Orville location in 2016, Urbana, and Brookville, Indiana hotels in 2020, and currently has projects under way in Bellefontaine and Indian Lake.

Harold Niehaus, a representative of the local investor group, acknowledged the local support the project has already seen.

“With collaboration and support from the Preble County Development Partnership and the City of Eaton, plans are being finalized to add this amenity to Preble County for outside visitors and relatives of residents who may need a place to stay,” Niehaus said. “This addition to our community will provide additional jobs and bolster local events and tourism efforts.”

The Preble County Development Partnership is supporting the project through its small business revolving loan program and a Civic Development Grant.

“PCDP has been involved in identifying the need for more overnight accommodations from the start,” said Justin Sommer, Economic Development Director for the Preble County Development Partnership. “We are pleased to see the project come to life, and provide support by leveraging our grant and loan funds. Cobblestone Hotels will fill a gap in services for business travelers, visitors, and local families.”

For more information about Cobblestone Hotels, visit www.staycobblestone.com.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.