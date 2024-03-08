Esther Price topic of Rotary meeting

Pam Edmonson and Cheryl Keaser, employees of the Esther Price Location in Clayton, visited the Eaton Rotary Club on Monday March 4, to present the history and business of the almost 100-year-old Dayton company.

EATON — In the 1920’s, Esther Price began making fudge at night after the children were asleep to help make extra money for her family. She’d fallen in love with making candy as a teenager and started her business walking fudge door to door.

Pam Edmonson and Cheryl Keaser, both employees of the Esther Price Location in Clayton, visited the Eaton Rotary Club on Monday March 4, to present the history and business of the almost 100-year-old Dayton company.

By 1926, what started in Price’s parents’ kitchen had blossomed into a full-fledged candy business where she couldn’t make chocolate fast enough, according to the presenters. She built the current factory headquarters around her house on Wayne Avenue in Dayton, where the company’s entire candy supply is still made today.

Price was able to tell if the chocolate was done just by looking at it and tasted every batch of chocolate she ever made, the two shared. “She founded her company on an uncompromising commitment to customers and quality ingredients and we still hold those standards to this day,” they added.

“It was a true treat, no pun intended, to have them join us. Their knowledge and excitement for what they get to do everyday is inspirin,” Rotarian Lisa White said.