Grand jury issues indictments

Stidham Vanderpool

EATON — The man arrested following a car chase which began with a burglary late last month was indicted by a grand jury in the Preble County Common Pleas Court on Monday, March 4.

Douglas Kyle Vanderpool, 29, 14 Brookhaven Drive, Trotwood, was indicted on charges including two counts failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, vandalism, and resisting arrest.

On Tuesday, Feb. 27, Preble County Sheriff’s deputies were notified a church in Madison Township in Butler County been forcibly entered and a witness was following the subjects responsible. A witness followed the suspect vehicle into Preble County and law enforcement units were able to locate it in Camden. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled north on U.S. 127 towards Eaton. A tire deflation device was used just south of Eaton, which deflated three of four tires on the vehicle, and the pursuit continued into the city. Deputies were eventually able to stop the vehicle in the 1500 block of North Barron Street. Vanderpool fled the vehicle on foot, refusing to stop for deputies, but was apprehended shortly after with the assistance of PCSO K-9 Arko. He was was transported to Kettering Preble ER for minor injuries.

Also indicted on Monday was Jason A. Stidham, 61 W. 2nd Street West Alexandria, on charges including two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Stidham was arrested by Eaton Police after receiving a tip regarding drug trafficking on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Other indictments handed up included:

Aaron Michael Dunaway, 9906 N. County Road, 550 W. Cambridge City, Indiana,possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, identity fraud, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing official business; Dwight Gabriel Stone, 7517 Lewisburg Road, Lewisburg, domestic violence and domestic violence; Earlie Cameron, 4438 Ridgeway Ave., Apt. 3, Cincinnati, receiving stolen property.

Also: Earl Thomas Cook, 5075 Boone Drive, West Alexandria,violating a protection order; Cody B. Webb, 11894 County Road 227, Camden, aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability with specification and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Taddley White, 6521 Elvin Ln., Hamilton, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Also: Teddy G. Raines, 205 S. Maple Street, Eaton, gross sexual imposition, importuning, sexual imposition, tampering with evidence and sexual imposition and Derak Lee Lewis, 1611 S. J Street, Apartment 2B, Richmond, Indiana, grand theft, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.