Kovach vying for Common Pleas Judge

Kovach

EATON — In an announcement last week, local attorney Jacob A. Kovach announced his candidacy for Preble County Judge of Common Pleas Court (General Division) in the Republican Primary on Tuesday, March 19.

Kovach was born and raised in Preble County. He is a 2003 graduate of National Trail High School. After high school, he earned a B.A. in history from Bluffton University in 2007 and a Juris Doctorate from Ohio Northern University in 2010.

The campaign release noted, “Since November 2010, Mr. Kovach has been a licensed attorney in the State of Ohio. He operates the law office of J. A. Kovach Law Co., L.P.A., in Eaton. He has handled cases in a variety of practice areas, including but not limited to: business, civil, criminal, domestic relations, estate planning, juvenile, municipal, probate, real estate, and trusts. He has extensive trial experience, which has prepared him to serve as the next Judge of Common Pleas Court.”

It continued, “Further, Mr. Kovach is a conservative dedicated to supporting the ‘three I’s’ of being a judge: impartiality, independence, and integrity. He will apply the law as written and ensure everyone before the court is treated with fairness.

“Further, he has already established a couple of goals should he be elected as the next Judge of Common Pleas Court. His goals include the following: drug court; a visitation center for domestic relations matters; and pro se packets (dissolution/divorce) with instructions. He believes these goals will improve the function of the court and its ability to better serve the citizens of Preble County,” it noted.

“Finally, Mr. Kovach has decided to declare his candidacy because he has a vested interest in the local community,” the release stated. “He cares about the people of Preble County. He has expanded his practice areas over the past 8 years to meet the needs of the community. He has consistently placed his client’s needs above his own self-interest in handling the familiar by learning new areas. He firmly believes in the value of public service. He is ready and willing to serve the community in a different role as the next Judge of Common Pleas Court.”

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.