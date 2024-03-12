West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Kathi Patelle, Karen Lee, Amy Thorpe, Rhonda Wright, Helen Sollenberger, Jason Sarver, Lincoln Arndts, Oliver Wells, Alex Beneke, Scarlett Studebaker, Addison Frei, Sandy Chapman, Emma Fergus, Tyler Studebaker, Becky Samson, Joslynn Beneke, Katie Lunsford, Addyson Bassler, Leslie Bassler, Chelsea Stewart, Madison Feix, Bob Quinn, Karen Lee, Donella Hobbs, Seth Petersen, Melissa Stewart, Tina Kendel, Gabby Gonnella, Carol Grisham, Myrna Smith, Amy Thorpe, Chris Day, Rhonda Wright, Tim Garber, in memory of Emilie Schmidt.

Anniversaries this week: Mark and Judy Bassler. oor.

Turkey Shoot

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club Spring Turkey Shoot takes place at 1 p.m. each Sunday through March 24, and April 7-14 at Preble Co. Line Rd. and 9631 Germantown Rd. The public is welcome. There is a lunch stand in the Clubhouse. Contact Floyd Weimer at 937-336-1618, Curtis Early at 937-533-3226 or Paul Price at 937-248-1083 or visit www.tvrgclub.org.

Venison for Food Banks

The Venison for Food Banks of Preble County program is on-going. Anyone who takes a deer can donate all or part of the meat for the Food Banks. We have sponsors who will take care of the processing fees. You may contact Brad Turner, Preble County Game Warden, or Curtis Early from Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club at 937-533-3226.

AKS Fresh Nuts Sale

Alpha Kappa Sorority is selling fresh nuts, candied and non-candied, in varieties of almonds, cashews, English walnuts, and pecan pieces or halves. To order, contact Missy Riegel at 937-248-4166 or Wendy Chesney at 937-336-2027.

American Legion

Happy Hour from noon-5 p.m. every Saturday. Special drink prices during March Madness.

Reubens will be served Saturday, March 16, from 1 p.m. until gone. Meal includes reubens, chips and a pickle for $10, green pickled eggs and baked goods for sale. For those who want curb side pick-up, call 937-533-5758.

Rock the Jukebox, Friday, March 22, 7-11:45 p.m.

Games and cards take place every Saturday from noon-5 p.m. for members and invited guests. Includes Happy Hour. Bring your cards or favorite board games.

Euchre every Wednesday at 7 p.m., $5 entry fee, Ladies Night, drink specials, and 50/50 raffle is open to the public.

Sr. Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. at James E. Ryan Post 322, Ohio 503 South.

Triple Nickel Band Saturday, April 13, at 7:30 p.m. with a $5 cover for nonmembers.

SAL Fish Fry Saturday, April 20, from 5-7 p.m. is All You Can Eat for $12.

Library News

Magical World of Storytime is 11 a.m. to noon every Saturday.

Tuesday, March 19, is Let’s Laugh Day. Tell us a joke and receive a Laffy Taffy.

Tuesday, March 26, Kids Book Club meets for discussion, an activity, and to find out what the next book will be.

The last Saturday of each month is LEGO Club from noon-1 p.m. for any school-aged child. LEGOs are provided, but if you bring LEGOs from home, please have your container labeled with your child’s name.

BINGO

West Alexandria Fireman’s Association BINGO doors open at 5 p.m. and early bird BINGO starts at 6 p.m. every Thursday at 25 E. Dayton Street. The more in attendance, the higher the payouts. All proceeds go to your local firemen’s associations.

Coffeehouse Conversations

Kierston’s Coffeestop, located at 12 S. Main Street, is hosting Coffeehouse Conversations the second Monday of every month from 7-8 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop in for complimentary coffee, a cookie, or baked-good. Bring a friend and pull up a chair for an open, honest, and friendly conversation about faith, life, and today’s social issues and how they relate to the Bible, with a local pastor.

Ladies Line Dancing

Ladies Line Dancing takes place every Monday night at 6:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Basement, at 16 N. Main St., with parking available across the street. There is something for everyone at no charge. Dress comfortably and bring a water bottle. It’s a great opportunity to have fun, learn something new and make some new friends. Look for Ladies Line Dancing on Facebook events, or contact Becky Thompson on Facebook for more details. Watch this group for videos and updates.

Foodbank

The West Alexandria Food and Clothing Pantry is now located at the front of St. John Church located at 20 E. South St. The entrance is handicap accessible and handicap parking is available. The Pantry serves residents living within the Twin Valley South school district. Assistance is also given for emergency situations. Pantry hours are Mondays and Wednesdays from 10a.m. until noon as well as the second and last Wednesday evenings of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m.Current needs are chicken noodle soup, vegetable soup, tomato soup, pork and beans, egg noodles, tuna, and canned corn, peas and green beans. The staff of the pantry considers it a privilege to serve our people and greatly appreciate the continuous support of many individuals, service organizations and businesses in the community. Please call 937-839-1615 for assistance or information.

Church of the Brethren

Join us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in person, on 99.5 FM in the church parking lot at 22 E. Oak St., or live on the WACOB Facebook page.

Calvary Baptist Church

Men’s prayer meeting is every Saturday at 10 a.m.

Join us for Sunday School at 9 a.m., Worship at 10 a.m., Sunday evening service at 6p.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. at 14 Dorsey Akers.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

Holden Evening Prayer Services take place Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. during the Lenten season, March 13 and 20. All are welcome.

An Easter Egg Hunt will take place Saturday, March 23, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Included are games, crafts and refreshments. In the event of inclement weather the egg hunt will take place indoors.

Sunday services take place at 10a.m. at 2139 Enterprise Road.

The women of St. John, Ingomar, meet the second Thursday of every month at 7p.m.

The third Saturday of each month, St. John gathers for the Sleep Mat Project at 9a.m. The group crochets plastic grocery bags into sleep mats for the homeless. For additional information call 937-839-4350.

Salem Lutheran Church

Lenten meals are open to the public every Wednesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. through March 20, followed by Lenten service at 7 p.m.

Salem Kids, for kids ages 3 through sixth grade, meet every Wednesday for dinner at 6 p.m. and then classes from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Salem Kids will not meet during the Lenten season, through the end of March, but will resume Wednesday, April 3, for dinner at 6 p.m. and classes from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 17, at 6p.m. a speaker from Chosen People Ministries will present the Messiah in the Passover, including a Seder meal.

A Maundy Thursday Service with Communion will take place at 7 p.m. on March 28.

A Good Friday Service will take place at 7 p.m. on March 29.

Easter Sunrise Service takes place at 7:30 a.m. Breakfast will be served after the Sunrise Service.

Sunday school takes place at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday, at 70 E. Dayton St.

Adult Bible study meets Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.

High school and middle school Bible study meets Sundays at 6:30 p.m.

Men’s Bible study and breakfast is every third Saturday, at 7:30 a.m., next on March 16, in the Fellowship Hall.

Coups for Troops, sponsored by the Women of the Church, accepts coupons up to two months past expiration for military families overseas. Place them in the basket in the church library. Please no pet supplies or local restaurant coupons.