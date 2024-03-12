Kroger opens new pharmacy in Eaton

Leslie Collins | For The Register-Herald

EATON — City of Eaton and Preble County officials joined Kroger representatives and employees on Friday, March 8, for a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening of its new pharmacy at 1603 N. Barron Street in Eaton Center. Last August, Kroger and Reid Health announced the construction of a new Kroger store at the former Kmart property, a 72,000 square feet store featuring additional fresh products in all departments, Kroger PickUp, Pharmacy with drive-thru, and a Kroger Fuel Center. The new pharmacy location is one step in bringing another of the many services offered by Kroger to Eaton while the new store is under construction over the next year, according to officials.