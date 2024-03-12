Writer thanks Vonderhaar

Editor:

Our family is so incredibly grateful for Rachael Vonderhaar. She met with me and several other moms with children that have special needs last fall and I shared with her my concerns about the lack of grants available to families with special needs in Preble County. She advised where I could go and who I could talk to about getting assistance to cover our daughter’s physical, occupational, and speech therapy needs. Without speaking with Rachael, I never would have learned that my daughter’s therapies could be covered.

Thank you, Rachael.

Erica Manning

Eaton