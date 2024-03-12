Schatzles supporting daughter for reelection

Editor:

We proudly endorse our daughter, Rachael Vonderhaar, for Preble County Commissioner. As long-time residents, we’ve witnessed Rachael’s unwavering commitment to bettering our community, particularly her genuine care for the youth and the people she serves.

Rachael’s dedication to the youth through the Preble County Fair and 4-H programs showcases her commitment to nurturing the potential of the next generation. Her compassionate approach and leadership qualities are evident in her efforts to address the community’s needs, reflecting a deep concern for its well-being.

As parents, we are immensely proud of Rachael’s positive impact on Preble County. We wholeheartedly support her candidacy and encourage fellow community members to join us. With Rachael’s continued leadership, we are confident in the ongoing success and prosperity of our beloved community.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Leroy & Billie Schatzle

Eaton