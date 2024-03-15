A LOOK AT BROOKVILLEFirst National Bank of Brookville

The First National Bank building located at 208 Market St. in 1909. Submitted photo

BROOKVILLE — In June 1909, a meeting was called for the stockholders to meet to organize and to elect officers and directors for the newly chartered ‘First National Bank of Brookville.’ The new bank had Capital stock of $25,000.00.

In July 1909 the Bank purchased a lot from Mr. H.N. Gagel, next to the Miller Butcher Shop, upon which they erected their new bank building at 208 Market Street on the east side of Market from the corner of Market and Mulberry Streets. Years later this building became the home of ‘The Brookville Building and Savings Association.’

By October 28, 1909, The First National Bank of Brookville had finished the construction of the new building and opened for business. Brookville then had two banks. The other bank was the Citizens Banking Company located at 132 Market Street.

The first officers of The First National Bank were: H. E. Gardiner, president, Wm. H. Becher, vice-president, O. G. Harrison, cashier. Directors were: Jacob Kimmel, J. J. Williams, H. E. Gardiner, D.M. Detrick, Ananias Frantz, O. G. Harrison, John Saylor, Jesse Rasor, C.D. Newsock, Wm. H. Becher, and J.C. Shaner.

The new bank advertised that it could handle all banking business. It was under the supervision of the United States Government. It could pay interest on time deposits, make loans on as liberal terms as was consistent with Safe Banking practices. It offered the use of safe deposit boxes for as little as $1 per year.

All information and the photo for this Look at Brookville article were supplied by the Brookville Historical Society. Do you have a photo or historical information to share or add? Please contact the Brookville Historical Society at 937-833-0285 or email to [email protected].