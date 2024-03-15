Northmont must choose reading curriculum

Lacie Knick told the Northmont School Board about her experience in becoming the 125 pound girls state wrestling champion. Photos Kay Dawson | Register-Herald About this time in the school year, civics teachers assign students to attend a local government meeting. Kendal Preise’s service dog, Valentina, accompanied her. Preise listened attentively; Valentina preferred to sleep.

UNION — At the Northmont Board of Education meeting March 11 at Union Elementary, the board learned that the state has presented schools with a choice of curricula for language arts.

Jessie Zink, associate director of Crisis Intervention Team, outlined measures her committee is taking to implement a curriculum, with details available to teachers in May.

Board President Linda Blum criticized the legislature for not only deciding which curriculum choices school districts can make but also “what vendors we can choose from.”

“This is how our school operates. People who aren’t trained, aren’t in the knowledge, probably haven’t been asked, are making decisions, and taking local control away from districts and not helping to financially support the decisions they are making,” Blum said.

Treasurer Ann Ferraro said she has not gotten information from the state about documenting the chosen curriculum, certifying the teachers, or available money.

Zink also presented Strategy 2 of the district’s strategic plan. This has four components.

Evidence-based curriculum stresses hands-on learning. Amy Cozad, curriculum specialist for grades 4 through 8, explained this includes not only hands-on STEM projects but that cursive writing in the third grade starts with “large motor skills” as students trace large letters and moves on to “fine motor skills” as they learn to write on paper.

Social & Emotional Learning focuses on caring for the students’ emotional states and socialization.

Career Readiness begins in elementary school, with students being introduced to different careers and given lessons in financial literacy and continues with exposure to the requirements for different careers.

Student Supports divides students into three tiers, depending on the amount of help the student needs.

Board members were concerned that Component 3 risked pigeonholing students and Component 4 risked confining them to a tier, but Zink assured them students in the tiers were constantly re-evaluated and the career preparation merely let students experience the courses they might be interested in.

The board also recognized Lacie Knick, a sophomore who the day before had won the Ohio High School State Champion title (125 pound weight class). Asked to speak, she described the tournament and introduced her coach and the members of her family who were at the meeting.

She said began wrestling when she was 3 and competing at age 4.

Her father, Jason, went further, to Knick’s discomfort. He told how when she was “in diapers” she had run around at her older brother’s practices and tried to practice.

“As she got a little older, she refused to just watch,” he said. He mentioned she was competing for the national title that weekend.

During the public comments, two people supported Life Wise Academy, even though in February the board decided against the released-time religious program.

Another criticized board members Chris Pulos, Nick Orril, and Gerry Espeleta for not meeting personally with Life Wise officials and other educators.

Another person rejected the board’s indication of support for after-school programs, saying experience showed that in-school classes “completely negates the purpose of Life Wise, which is to maximize student participation.”

Due to spring break, there will be no second board meeting in March, and because of the closure for the eclipse, the April meeting is delayed. It will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, at Northwood Elementary, 6200 Noranda Dr., Clayton.