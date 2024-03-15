‘Junior Fair Extravaganza’ set for March 19

EATON — Thinking about 4-H? On Tuesday, March 19, from 6-8 p.m., the National Trail MVCTC FFA Chapter, the Preble County Extension Office and the Preble County Fair are hosting a Junior Fair Extravaganza.

The event will be held at the Expo Expansion at the Preble County Fairgrounds. It is free for current and future 4-H members and their families. Free food and drinks will also be provided compliments of Barnes Butcher Shop and the Cox Family.

Junior Fair Extravaganza will showcase all of the opportunities available in 4-H for families and youth of Preble County to learn about. Current 4-H members can gain tips to better their project for this year as well, according to organizers.

There will also be an opportunity to win door prizes thanks to the generosity of local businesses.

For more information, contact the National Trail FFA at 937-437-3333, Ext. 1213.