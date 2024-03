LEWISBURG — Fire and LEU Chief B.J. Sewert has reported recent contributions to the Lewisburg Emergency Unit and Fire Department.

LEU

In memory of Marjorie Sewert — Glenna and David Bowman, Sandra Ressler, Ronald and Mary Hatfield, Harold and Mary Steiner, Young at Heart, Donna Sturm.

In memory of Marie Scheiding — Young at Heart, Donna Sturm, Patricia Swank.

In memory of Patty Wright — Young at Heart.