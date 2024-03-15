Preble housing study released

EATON — The Preble County Development Partnership, in collaboration with the Montrose Group LLC, has completed a housing study to identify current housing market conditions and needs of the communities within Preble County. The PCDP released the study last week.

This study highlights the need for future residential units in Preble County.

“The purpose of the study is to establish a unified vision for future housing developments in Preble County and establish a roadmap to complete this vision,” PCDP officials said in a press release announcing the study’s completion. “The study focuses on the residential, economic, and demographic statuses of Preble County, and uses these findings to recommend solutions for housing availability.”

According to officials, the Montrose Group paired comprehensive data analysis with in-person community stakeholder focus groups and an online survey that captured community input to formulate their recommendations. Stakeholder groups included public schools, realtors, non-profit civic organizations, municipalities and business leaders. Over 100 community members participated in the online survey.

Noting the county’s older housing stock, which is common in Midwestern communities, the study recommends: “Over the next decade Preble County should look to replace the 3,400 housing units that were built before 1949, representing roughly 19.2 percent of the total housing units of Preble County.”

“Rural Ohio is losing its population and needs new residential products. No housing for a limited pool of workers does not spell good news for communities seeking to retain or attract employers,” Nate Green, Managing Director of Economic Development for the Montrose Group, said, emphasizing the importance of housing in a community’s overall economic strategy.

“To attract and retain residents at all income levels and age groups, a mix of single-family and multi-family units is recommended,” the study noted. “Existing housing stock is primarily single-family units. Multi-family housing can cater to a variety of demographics, including young professionals, families, seniors, students, and people with disabilities. This flexibility in housing options allows communities to accommodate a wide range of residents and their specific needs. Over the previous 13 years there has been limited residential development in Preble County. On average from 2010 to 2023 there have been 33 building permits per year, with a large majority of these being single family homes. According to Census Bureau data the vacancy rate of existing housing units as of 2022 in Preble County was 10.0 percent, which is less than the 14.4 percent rate for the Dayton Metropolitan Area, indicating a tighter housing market in Preble County.”

The median list price of a home has increased by 99.2 percent from 2017 to 2023.

Justin Sommer, Director for Economic Development, added, “Preble County employers have added jobs and increased wages to the highest levels we have seen in the county. To continue this economic momentum, we must address housing availability and affordability, while ensuring we maintain the character of our communities and our overall quality of life.”

The full housing report can be found on the Preble County Development Partnership website at www.PrebleDevelopment.com.