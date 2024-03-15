U.S. 35 bridge rehab project update

PREBLE COUNTY — The following lane and shoulder restrictions will be in place this weekend on the U.S. 35 bridge rehabilitation project in Preble County.

On Friday, March 15, the right lane and shoulder on Interstate 70 West will be closed at the U.S. 35 structure (mile marker 1.76) from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Traffic will be maintained.

The project calls for replacing the bridge deck and painting the bridge that carries U.S. 35 West over Interstate 70, requiring closure of the ramp for 150 days. During closure, traffic will be detoured via Ohio 320 and U.S. 40.

Eagle Bridge Company was awarded a contract for approximately $2.8 million to complete the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed in October 2024.

