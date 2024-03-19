News from Preble Arts

Submitted | Preble Arts Submitted | Preble Arts On Saturday, March 9, Preble Arts had many visitors who took time out of their days to step into the art center’s creative space and explore their artsy side, according to Director Michelle Buckley. Submitted | Preble Arts Submitted | Preble Arts

EATON — Preble Arts is thriving!

At Preble Arts, our mission is to fuel creativity and culture in Preble County, providing a safe space for artistic exploration. On Saturday, March 9, we were greatly moved to see the large amount of visitors who took time out of their days to step into our creative space and explore their artsy side.

With visitors coming in every few minutes to participate in our paint-your-own-pottery studio, our new Painting Club full of inspiration, potters throwing on the wheel, and young students exploring the world of clay, we saw our historic building full of life and blooming with passion.

From the bottom of our hearts, we are so thankful to each and every person who visits us, we love seeing the happy faces of our community partake in artistic adventures, and we look forward to having even more days such as this one, where individuals can fuel their creativity and find inspiration.

Mark your calendars for a new dining experience in Eaton – “Lunch in the Gallery” at Preble Arts. Enjoy lunch in our beautiful historic building, catered by Buckeye Jakes, every second Tuesday of the month, from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Bring your co-workers, friends, and family to enjoy downtown, stay local, and support one another in building a strong community. See you there!