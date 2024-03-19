Play games at Brookville Branch Library

The monthly Board Game Spotlight partners with the game library (a portion of which is pictured) and gives families and friends a free fun-filled evening out. Each month, participants will be taught how to play a new game and then sit down to play it together. The program is geared for ages 8-years old and up, however, all ages are welcome.

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Branch Library currently offers different ways for folks to meet up and play games at the library. There are several opportunities per month to get together and play various games at the library, located at 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville.

Thanks to Robyn Williamson, Patron Services Assistant, and the quick grant she was awarded, the Brookville Library has over 25 board games that patrons may check out and play while in the library. Some families and after-school teens have enjoyed playing games such as Canoosh, Slappy Salmon and Camel Up while in the building.

The monthly Board Game Spotlight partners with the game library and gives families and friends a free fun-filled evening out. Each month, participants will be taught how to play a new game and then sit down to play it together. The program is geared for ages 8-years old and up, however, all ages are welcome.

The next Spotlight will be on Thursday, March 28, from 6-8 p.m. and will feature Ticket to Ride, a cross-country train adventure in which players collect and play matching train cards to claim railway routes connecting cities throughout North America. There will be a mix of classic and modern board games also available to play that all ages can enjoy.

The longest running event is the All Ages Chess Club which meets mostly on Tuesday evenings. This program is for folks who enjoy chess or want to learn the game. Participants will spend an evening playing, learning, testing and improving chess moves with other players of varying skill levels. All ages and levels are welcome. Attendees are free to bring their own board or play on the sets provided.

The next Chess Club will meet Tuesday, April 9, from 6:30-8 p.m.

A new option is Card Sharks which meets one time per month on a Friday afternoon.

“Several people have asked if the library could host a program where folks can get out of the house, meet old and new friends and play some fun card games like bridge, euchre, and poker,” said Chris Blackford, library Information Services Assistant, “so we decided to add a card playing day to our gaming opportunities. Other card game decks will also be available if they’d like to mix it up a bit.”

The next Card Sharks hook up is on Friday, April 26, from 1-2 p.m. and folks are welcome to play longer if they wish.

Dungeons & Dragons is enjoying a resurgence thanks to the Stranger Things television show phenomenon. It’s a fantasy table-top role-playing game in which participants form an alliance and go on epic adventures. The library hosts two different Dungeons & Dragons sessions per month. For the inside story on how to join a library Dungeons & Dragons group email [email protected].

Throughout the month there may be specific gaming programs for tweens (grades 5-6) and teens (grades 7-12.)

For information on these or other library programs and how to register for them visit daytonmetrolibrary.org and search the Upcoming Events link, visit the Brookville Branch, or call 937-463-2665.