Preble County Probate CourtMarriage license application report

EDDIE MOWEN JR
-
0

Friday, March 1

Nicholas, Ralph Combs, 26, Camden, contractor/plumber and Maranda Lurae Davison, 24, Camden, mother.

Tuesday, March 5

Jonathan Smith Wells, 27, West Elkton, mechanic and Cassie Maureen Boone, 28, West Elkton, homemaker.

Friday, March 8

Chad Michael Slone, 32, Lewisburg, truck driver and Olivia Suzanne Snell, 29, Lewisburg, nurse.

Monday, March 11

Stephen Andrew Dale, 25, West Alexandria, fabricator and Brooke Lanae Shannon, 30, Dayton, licensed optician.

Friday, March 15

Cole Irwin George, 21, Camden, Ohio Department of Transportation and Emilee Nichole Jones, 19, Camden, insurance verification

