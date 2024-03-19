Senior edition: Scam awareness

EATON — This month starts our monthly series of Senior Scam Presentations here at the senior center. The first one is Thursday, March 21, at 10 a.m. and it will be focusing on Grandparent Scams. Information will consist of what the scams could be, how to detect the scam, and what to do if it is happening to you or experienced it. Remember these scammers know what to say, so please don’t be embarrassed or shy away from talking or learning more information if this has occurred to you. This information is very important, and we highly recommend attending. Other dates and topics are:

Thursday, April 18 – Romance Scams at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, May 14 – Senior Scams at 1 p.m.

Thursday, June 20 – Lottery Scams at 10 a.m.

Solar Eclipse

Are you preparing for the solar eclipse? We have been here and taking precautions. Did you know we are having one on Monday, April 8 and we are in the path of totality? The last time this happened was in 1806 and the next after this will be 2099. We will be open on April 8, but we will not be delivering meals and will have very limited transportation. Our activities will continue, along with congregate meals and Decade’s Diner is open. We are also having a solar eclipse party at 2 p.m., where we will provide glasses to our staff and seniors attending the party to view the eclipse. Our glasses are limited and not guaranteed available. We will also have refreshments while we are celebrating this once in a lifetime event. If you have not read on what is expected to happen or how many people will be coming from all over to witness the solar eclipse, we recommend that you do and if you need to know where to find this information, give us a call and we can tell you who you need to talk to or provide some paperwork on the solar eclipse. No matter where you are, please be careful as there will most likely be heavy traffic in our area.

Remember we have a lot of activities and events at the center and hope to see each of you at them. We’d love to see you come on down to the Senior Center for some fun, food, and socialization. It’s a wonderful place where you can connect with someone or get involved with something. Don’t forget that you can become a member for just $10 a year and you will stay up to date with all of our events and happenings. Membership is valid from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31. We are looking forward to seeing you visit us soon!

Preble County Council on Aging is located at 800 East St. Clair Street, Eaton. For more information, call 937-456-4947 or 1-800-238-5146, or email [email protected]. You can reach Preble County Transit at 937-456-9272.