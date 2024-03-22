PCHS kicking off ‘Year of Conservation’

On Sunday, April 7, the Preble County Historical Society and Nature Reserve will kick off its “Year of Conservation” with a day full of activities. Submitted | Preble County Historical Society

EATON — On Sunday, April 7, the Preble County Historical Society and Nature Reserve will kick off its “Year of Conservation” in a big way.

Starting at 10 a.m., Buckeye Water Scapes will start work by building a waterfall feature and discussing why these are important for the environment. There will be many activities for kids and their families throughout the day, including forestry walks with Savannah Ballweg from Miami University at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., face painting, games and more.

At 4 p.m., the 4th Annual Falcon Show will return with special guests from Mid-West Falconry. They bring different species of birds including hawks, owls, and of course the falcon. Tickets for the Falcom Show will be $10 at the front table.

“But the most exciting event to take place this day will be at noon when the Ohio Division of Forestry celebrates their 75th anniversary by planting a large Swamp Oak Tree on the PCHS property,” PCHS Executive Director Lisa White said.

The Division of Forestry has chosen one location in all 88 counties to plant a tree and Preble County’s planting will take place on April 7, at noon.

“We are extremely excited for this event to take place and want to encourage the entire community to come out and support such an awesome milestone. I want to thank B.J. from the Preble Soil and Water Conservation District for coordinating this event,” White added.