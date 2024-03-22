Bus drivers honored by Preble Shawnee

At a Tuesday, March 12, meeting, Preble Shawnee bus drivers Dianne Jones (middle) and Renee Dishman (left) were recognized for their efforts in keeping the students they transport safe by Superintendent Todd Bowling. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

CAMDEN — During a Tuesday, March 12, Preble Shawnee Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Todd Bowling recognized two of the district’s bus drivers for their dedication to the safety and welfare of the students they transport each day.

“I’ve always said whether a bus driver realizes it or not, they start a student’s day and they end a student’s day. And if you’re at my house and start my student’s day, they are in a bad mood when they walked out the door, so you’ve got grumpy kids with no breakfast and then out the door they went,” Bowling prefaced the presentation to the drivers. “But these folks go above and beyond greeting our kids, making sure that they are safe in every possible way. So we would like to read a tribute to them and their dedication for being bus drivers.”

He called Dianne Jones and Renee Dishman up to be recognized and then read the tribute.

“It is with great pleasure that we take this opportunity to recognize the courage, professionalism, and unwavering dedication demonstrated by our bus drivers during a challenging moment,” he began.

“As we are all aware, our primary responsibility as educators and transportation providers is the safety and well-being of our students. This responsibility was put to the test recently when an unexpected incident occurred. In the face of adversity, our bus drivers rose to the occasion, exemplifying the highest standards of care and responsibility.

“In moments of crisis, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed, but our bus drivers remained calm under pressure. Their quick thinking, decisive actions, and adherence to safety protocols ensured that our students were swiftly and safely attended to, mitigating the potential impact of the situation.”

He continued, “Their commitment to the safety and welfare of our students is one that is clearly held in the highest regard. We commend them for their exemplary service, their dedication to duty, and their unwavering commitment to our students. In recognition of their outstanding efforts, we present each of our bus drivers with Certificates of Recognition. These certificates serve as a tangible token of our gratitude and appreciation for their exceptional service.

“Thank you to Dianne Jones and Renee Dishman for their display of excellence.”

“Both drivers used maneuvers that kept kids safe and, in some ways, put themselves in more danger than the kids by the way they maneuvered the bus, so we are proud of them,” Bowling said. “We are thankful that we had them driving for us and thank you for all you do.”

No students were injured when a car struck a Preble Shawnee Local Schools bus on Dec. 14, 2023, at the intersection of Ohio 122 and Ohio 503 in Gratis.

And, none of the students on board, nor the bus driver suffered any apparent injuries in a March 31, 2023 crash where a car traveling north on Ohio 122 in Gratis Township traveled left of center, striking the south-bound school bus.

