Monroe Better Livestock elects officers

MONROE TOWNSHIP — The Monroe Better Livestock 4-H Club held its officer elections on March 21, 2024, at Ware’s Chapel. Congratulations to our 4-H club’s new officers for 2024: President Kaitlyn Schweizer, Vice President Grady Ott, Secretary Carlee Kemp, Treasurer Miranda Ott, Assistant Treasurer David Smith and Reporter Corbin Kennel.

The club also discussed the three community service projects members will complete this year. The Monroe Better Livestock 4-H club will be volunteering at the National Trail MVCTC FFA banquet, setting up the Preble County Fair rabbit barn, and volunteering at a stop on the Buckeye Bridge Ride.

The next club meeting is Wednesday, April 3, at 7 p.m. located at Ware’s Chapel.