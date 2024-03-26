Church briefs

Services at FSBC Camden

Easter services will be held at 8:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. this Sunday , March 31, at the First Southern Baptist Church in Camden. FSBC Camden, The Corner of Hope is located at Ohio 725 and U.S. 127.

Spring revival is set for April 21-24 with Evangelist Kie Bowman from Austin, Texas.

Bazaar, bake sale at New Lebanon Brethren

The annual bazaar and bake sale at the Brethren Church, 32 W. Church St., New Lebanon, will be held on Saturday, April 13, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The sale will feature baked goods, hand-crafted items, special holiday items, gently used clothing, kitchen items, decorating items, and gently used garage sale items. Use the rear door of the church.

Griefshare Class in Camden

Have you suffered a loss? A new Griefshare Class has begun on Monday nights at the First Southern Baptist Church in Camden at 6 p.m. Call 937-452-7291 for information.

Camden Kids for Christ

Northside Chapel First Church of God at 6820 N. Main St. in Camden offers Camden Kids for Christ for students in kindergarten through 6th grade on the third Saturday of each month from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome.

Gospel Light Baptist location change

Gospel Light Baptist Church is currently meeting at William Bruce Elementary School, located at 506B Aukerman Street in Eaton, while its new church building is being built. The public is invited to worship with the Gospel Light church family this Sunday at 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information go to www.gospellighteaton.org.