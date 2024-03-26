School board approves TIF agreement

The Brookville Local Schools board of education approved the Harper Creek TIF compensation agreement. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Local Schools board of education approved the compensation agreement for the Harper Creek subdivision Tax Incentive Financing (TIF) that allows the district to accept payments, consistent with the previous board approval of the extension agreement.

Brookville council in 2023 approved an ordinance that establishes the Harper Creek District (TIF) site.

The subdivision consists of 18 acres of land located at the corner of Upper Lewisburg-Salem and Albert roads.

The 30-year, 100 percent exemption was approved by the Brookville Local School District and the Miami Valley Career Technology Center.

“School district and compensation agreements have been approved by the school district boards, which provide school districts with compensation from the TIF funds during the 30-year period,” Brookville Law Director Rod Stephan said in 2023.

The ordinance also grants a 30-year tax increment financing exemption to finance public infrastructure within the district.

Stephan noted the TIF is not a tax on residents.

The board approved a resolution to authorize the superintendent or the superintendent’s designee to execute the 2024 master supply agreement for the purchase of electric service through the SWEPC between the Brookville district and IGS Energy.

The board granted Cindy Williamson an extracurricular contract as the boys tennis assistant coach for the 2023-2024 school year.

The board accepted the resignation of secretary Terry Rench, effective June 6.

The board also accepted the resignation of intervention specialist Katie Bigelow, effective May 24.

The board granted Casey Lathrop a one-year limited contract as an intervention specialist for the 2024-2025 school year.

The board approved the following professional leave requests:

• Jalynn Cunningham – Wilson Language virtual training (April 10-12)

• Zach Snell – Ohio Resource Officer annual training, Sandusky, Ohio (June 5-7)

The board gave its permission for the following teams or groups to travel overnight or out of state:

• Future Farmers of America – Ohio State Fairgrounds, Columbus, Ohio (May 2-3, 2024) Cost is $250.

• High school cross country team – Wilderness Ridge Retreat Center, Camden, Ohio (July 12-15). Cost is $100.