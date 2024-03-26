Senior edition

Just your friendly reminder that we have our biannual Don Vaughn Dessert Auction on Thursday, March 28, at 1:30 p.m.

We are hoping for a great turn out as always and still taking donations of desserts. All money raised from this event goes back toward activities for our seniors. Thank you to Danny Boggs and his team for being our auctioneers for these events.

We are also closed on Friday, March 29, and will reopen on Monday, April 1, in observance of the Easter Holiday. Happy Easter everyone!

Additionally, we are still accepting poems from anyone wanting to write them for National Poetry Month in April. The final day to submit a poem is March 31. You can mail it, drop it off, or email your poem to us. We can’t wait to read them!

Remember we have a lot of activities and events at the center and hope to see each of you at them. We’d love to see you come on down to the Senior Center for some fun, food, and socialization. It’s a wonderful place where you can connect with someone or get involved with something.

Don’t forget that you can become a member for just $10 a year and you will stay up to date with all of our events and happenings. Membership is valid from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31. We are looking forward to seeing you visit us soon!

Preble County Council on Aging is located at 800 East St. Clair Street, Eaton. For more information, call 937-456-4947 or 1-800-238-5146 or email [email protected]. Preble County Transit can be reached at 937-456-9272.