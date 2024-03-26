Gathering of the Pans returns to NT April 6

NEW PARIS — The “Gathering of the Pans” National Trail Steel Band Festival will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at National Trail High School gym, 6940 Oxford-Gettysburg Road, New Paris.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $7.

In celebration of the National Trail Steel Band’s 25th anniversary, alumni members have been invited back to perform. Nearly 60 past members plan to return for this special reunion performance.

Besides National Trail and its alumni band, other high school steel bands that will perform are Madison, Clark Montessori, and Richmond, Indiana.

Guest artist will be Tracy Thornton, Steel Pandemic Records founder and CEO of Pan Rocks., who has performed as a professional steel pannist for more than 20 years. He is also a composer, arranger, and producer with 15 solo CDs under his belt.

Questions? Contact Judy Jordan at [email protected].